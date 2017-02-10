Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - India moves for Mallya’s extradition

"We’ve today handed over the request"


10 February 2017 - 09h58, by GMM 

Force India chief Vijay Mallya has a new battle on his hands ahead of the 2017 season.

Reportedly now a former billionaire, the Indian businessman was unable to attend grands prix in 2016 after having his passport revoked amid financial scandals in his native country.

Now, the Indian government is moving to extradite Mallya, 61, from Britain, where his F1 team Force India is based and he now permanently lives.

Reports last year indicated that if Mallya did return to India, he may ultimately be jailed.

So the Times of India and other sources report that an official request was made to the UK high commission for Mallya’s extradition.

"We’ve today handed over the request for extradition of Vijay Mallya", an Indian government official is quoted as saying.

"We have an extradition treaty with Britain and a legitimate case against Mallya. Now, it’s up to the British authorities to take further action," the spokesman added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1