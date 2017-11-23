Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ilmor would need sponsor for F1 foray - Illien

"In principle it is the right direction"


23 November 2017 - 09h20, by GMM 

Mario Illien has played down suggestions Ilmor might be set to re-enter F1 in 2021.

Liberty Media hopes that by simplifying the engine rules, independent players like Ilmor and Cosworth will consider launching projects.

But Ilmor co-founder and chief Illien says that is unlikely.

He said of the 2021 plan: "In principle it is the right direction — the technology must become simpler and cheaper.

"But for a private manufacturer, we cannot do it without outside help.

"I could not develop a business model like we have in Indycar, because I would have probably only one or two customers. And if one does not pay the bill, I’m dead.

"Without a sponsor behind me I could not build this engine for formula one," Illien told Auto Motor und Sport.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Race (582 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Pre-race (238 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Saturday (649 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Friday (820 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Thursday (458 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1