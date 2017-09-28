Hyundai Motorsport has today confirmed that Andreas Mikkelsen has signed a two-year deal to join the team for the 2018 and 2019 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) seasons.

Mikkelsen will compete in all rounds of the 2018 championship in a Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, co-driven by fellow Norwegian Anders Jæger.

Hyundai Motorsport’s existing crews of Thierry Neuville/Nicolas Gilsoul, Dani Sordo/Marc Martí and Hayden Paddon/Seb Marshall all remain under contract for the 2018 season.

Andreas Mikkelsen said: "I am delighted that Hyundai Motorsport has offered me the chance to return to the WRC with a full-time seat for 2018 and 2019. Even before my first rally with the team, I feel that I have settled in quickly, and it is clear to me that I am joining a world-class team with realistic chances of fighting for both Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ championships. I look forward to helping to achieve these goals from Rallye Monte-Carlo next year, and making my own presence felt in the drivers’ title fight."

Team Principal Michel Nandan said: "Andreas is one of those rally drivers who fits in quickly and just gets straight down to business. From the few times he has already been to visit the factory in Alzenau, his determination and professionalism have shone through. We are pleased to have him on board in a full-time capacity for two complete seasons. He has already had the chance to experience the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC in testing, and has delivered us positive and useful feedback. He has also driven our i20 R5, which has further allowed him to integrate into all areas of our team. We can’t wait to see him in action as a Hyundai Motorsport driver in the final three events of the season, into next year and beyond."