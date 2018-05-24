F1 drivers are looking forward to a fun weekend on the streets of Monaco.

The Principality is always a challenge, but this year Pirelli has brought its new ’hypersoft’ tyre, which is tipped to help the drivers smash circuit records.

"The speeds will be spectacular," Force India’s Esteban Ocon predicted.

Asked if the grip of the new tyres will make Monaco even more dangerous than usual, he added: "I don’t think about that, but we will definitely break the record — and by a lot."

Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson agreed: "It’s the best tyre Pirelli has ever made."

Teammate Charles Leclerc said: "The step between the ultra and the hyper is giant. It’s the biggest difference ever. And the tyres last as well."

Sergio Perez thinks Pirelli should supply the tyre at more circuits, even though it will be taken to Montreal.

"That would really spice things up. At the moment the top teams are in their own category but the hypersoft would help the smaller teams," said the Mexican.

Fernando Alonso, though, thinks even the combination of the hypersoft and the unique Monaco layout will not mean a non-top team can make a breakthrough.

"Let’s face it — when was the last time we saw a midfield car win the Monaco grand prix?" said the McLaren driver.