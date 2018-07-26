Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hungary 2018 - GP Preview - Sauber Ferrari

Team quotes


26 July 2018 - 11h35, by Olivier Ferret 

After adding another two championship points to its tally at Hockenheim (Marcus Ericsson, P9), the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team is heading into the final round before the Formula One summer break feeling confident. The team has been steadily fighting in the midfield, and has scored a total of 18 points so far this season. With confident drivers and good car performance, the team travels to Budapest with high spirts, and aims to build further on the progress made over the past weeks.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team’s Test Driver, Antonio Giovinazzi, will be taking over the cockpit from Charles Leclerc to complete the first free practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Budapest test, which is taking place on the 31st July and 1st August 2018, will be completed by Marcus Ericsson on day 1, and Antonio Giovinazzi on day 2 for the team.

Marcus Ericsson

“After a strong race at Hockenheim I go to Budapest with an extra boost of confidence. The team feels positive and we are ready to tackle the last race before summer shutdown. The Budapest track is a very technical one. It has a lot of corners, and it is quite intense to drive there – it reminds me of a go-kart track. It is a tough circuit for both the driver and the car, however, with the car and good form we have at the moment we should be able to fight for good results there. There are a lot of Swedish flags around the track, which always gives me extra motivation, so I look forward to seeing the Swedish fans at Budapest as well. Let’s see what is possible.”

Charles Leclerc

“I look forward to the Grand Prix weekend in Hungary. Budapest is a great city, and I always enjoy spending time there. As for the racing – I look forward to being back at the Hungaroring. It is a very technical track, and quite different to the circuits we have been to so far this season. I have some good memories from my races in Formula 2 there last year, so I look forward to seeing what is possible this time around. We have given a consistently strong performance in the last few weeks, and will build on that to finish the first half of the season on a positive note.”

Track facts

The Hungaroring is a circuit where the cars are set up to carry maximum downforce. The track features a sequence of flowing low to medium-speed corners with short straights. Braking stability, as well as good traction, is crucial. The limited track width does not offer many ideal lines which makes overtaking difficult and emphasises the importance of a good grid position.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Saturday (503 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC