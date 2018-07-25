Cyril Abiteboul

As the last race prior to the start of the summer break, the Hungarian Grand Prix acts as a good opportunity to gain some ground in the standings. We’re just over halfway through 2018, which has proved interesting, yet challenging in our push for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

We enter Budapest on the back of a good result in Germany. Ten points meant we extended our advantage to over 20 points over our nearest rivals, but there’s still a long way to go and a lot of hard work to follow if we are to maintain this slender gap.

Before we can start to think about the summer break, we must get through this tricky race on the calendar. We know the Hungaroring is a challenging circuit for a number of reasons, but like any round, we go there with a sense of optimism and high standards. Then we have an important two-day test following the race, an extra period of time to learn more about our car and to give our Test & Development Driver Artem Markelov the opportunity to sample modern Formula 1 machinery for the first time; a natural next step for his career.

Bob Bell

After an unpredictable German Grand Prix, the team narrowly extended their advantage in fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship. Chief Technical Officer Bob Bell shares his thoughts on the first-half of the season and the plan of action for the second-half.

What’s there to say about the Hungaroring?

It’s a tight and twisty circuit, which requires maximum downforce from the car. The circuit has been resurfaced recently, so it should be relatively smooth. We’re going with Pirelli’s Medium, Soft and Ultrasoft tyres, like in Germany, and we’ll be taking an almost identical proportion for our two drivers with predominance of the Ultrasoft, which worked OK at Hockenheim and should be again in Hungary.

Qualifying is crucial at the Hungaroring, because it’s a tricky place for overtaking, so we’ll be placing some emphasis on getting that right. We go there with a reasonable degree of optimism as we ran well there last year and the characteristics of our car seem to be better suited to the tight and twisty circuits. We’re aware of a possible forecast for thunderstorms this weekend, so that might throw some spice into the mix.

How do you rate the first-half of the season?

Overall, it’s been good. We’re halfway through the season and are fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship, which is what we’ve set out to achieve. It’s not been an easy journey so far. We’ve been relatively reliable on track and if we have experienced problems, it’s been largely away from the race and that’s a significant improvement on last year.

We have reasonable pace in the car. Some of our midfield rivals have an advantage on us at the more open circuits, but then it swings back our way on the tighter tracks. It’s nip and tuck for fourth place, but we’ve been good on a Sunday afternoon and that’s where it counts. We have the pace in the car, the reliability and the race-craft and it’s about combining those three elements together every single weekend to achieve our objective.

Why has the team been able to stay on top of the midfield fight?

This business is about getting all elements right. Pace in qualifying is one thing and an important element, but it’s not the whole story. You need a good car on Sunday, which you need to race well, executing a good strategy, with clean pit-stops. All of these factors are crucial to scoring points and that’s what counts at the end of the weekend.

What’s in the pipeline for after the summer shutdown?

We have developments coming. There isn’t much for Hungary because it’s a back-to-back, but we have a few smaller bits and pieces. We’re working on a new floor and a new bargeboard system later in the season. We’re still pushing hard to bring performance to this season’s car. We are having to switch a lot of our attention to 2019, but I think we have enough in the pipeline to get the job done, we just need to make it happen.

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg recorded his best result for the team with a fifth-place last time out. Now the German wants to head into the summer break with another solid points haul at a physically demanding Hungaroring.

What do you like about the Hungarian Grand Prix?

I really enjoy Hungary, it’s a good Grand Prix weekend. It’s the final round before the summer break, something I’m very much looking forward to after a busy and hard-fought string of European races. In terms of the circuit itself, it’s very technical with some fun corner combinations, which come thick and fast. All the corners combine in a way, and one small error means the next corner is compromised. It’s important to strike that balance and harmony with the car. It’s usually a physical Grand Prix, very hot and busy at the wheel. It’s a race where fitness is key, more so than some races and that’s a challenge I relish.

Have you explored the city of Budapest?

The city of Budapest is a standout on the calendar. It’s a very pretty place with the architecture and river flowing through. Food there is also something to look forward to, especially Hungarian goulash. It’s an interesting place, a nice final city to visit before the summer break. The fans are always passionate in Hungary and they always enjoy the Grand Prix weekend.

How do you reflect on the last round?

Fifth at my home race was obviously an excellent result for me and the team. It’s my best finish since joining Renault, so we can take encouragement from that and look to build on this in Hungary. We’re clearly in a difficult fight for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship and it’s been a tough battle so far, especially through these summer European rounds. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but I’m confident we can come out on top and I’m up for the challenge.

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz has his sights firmly set on finishing on a positive note ahead of the summer break.

What’s the Hungaroring like to drive?

It’s a very tight track, similar to Monaco in a way but obviously without the barriers. It’s a track I like, especially in qualifying, where you have to be on it. A lap is very intense and busy with a lot of corner combinations you have to get right. It’s a difficult circuit to overtake, but turn one is probably the best opportunity.

Are you looking forward to the summer break?

It’s the final race before the summer break, so it’s one we put a lot of effort into to finish on a bright note. This past month has been a challenge, but our focus is on this race and ensuring we are back in the points. I have mixed feelings about the summer break. On one hand, it’s nice because you get the chance to reset everything a little bit, but on the other, I love racing and I’ll miss that for a few weeks!

Have you had time to visit the city of Budapest?

Budapest is up there as one of my favourite cities in the world. There are lots of good restaurants, historic buildings and things to do. We normally get the chance to stay a bit longer than in other cities because of the test following the race. We’ll be aiming to put on a show for the fans as they are always so passionate in Hungary.

What’s the verdict after a busy month of racing?

It’s been a tough few races, but I’m focused on this round and doing the best job possible. We have a fight on our hands for fourth place, but I’m confident we have what it takes to stay on top. I’m taking it round by round, and my focus is on having a good outing at the Hungaroring this weekend.