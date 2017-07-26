After the back-to-back races at Spielberg and Silverstone, the Sauber F1 Team is heading out to Hungary for the final race before the annual F1 shutdown. The team will be introducing the first part of its aerodynamic update, including new bodywork as well as a cooling system on both Sauber C36-Ferrari. It will then be complemented by a new floor after the F1 shutdown.

Test news

At the second in-season test following the Hungarian Grand Prix (1st – 2nd of August), FIA Formula 2 drivers Gustav Malja and Nobuharu Matsushita will be driving the Sauber C36-Ferrari. Malja will be in the cockpit on day one and Matsushita on day two.

Marcus Ericsson

“Off to the last race before the F1 shutdown – the Hungaroring is a track that I have been to a lot in the past couple of years. It is a very technical track with interesting corner combinations. I especially look forward to seeing my Swedish fans there, which motivates me even more to perform well. We will also have new parts on the car, and it will be interesting to see the first insights of this aerodynamic update. Hopefully, it will bring us forward so that we can fight our way into the midfield.”

Pascal Wehrlein

“I am looking forward to the Hungarian GP, and in particular to the first part of our aerodynamic update which will be introduced there. It will be exciting to see how the adaptations will affect our performance. This will be our last race before the F1 shutdown – I will do my best to perform well and to finish the first half of the season on a positive note.”

Track facts

The Hungaroring is a circuit where the cars are set up to carry all available downforce. The track features a sequence of flowing low to medium-speed corners with short straights. Braking stability, as well as good traction, is crucial. The limited track width does not offer many ideal lines, due to which overtaking is difficult. This puts an emphasis on the importance of a good grid position.