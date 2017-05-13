Rob Huff will start the FIA World Touring Car Championship JVCKENWOOD Race of Hungary from pole position after a strong showing all weekend.

The ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver, who was fastest in the first practice session, was the last to run in the top five shoot-out in qualifying and set a time of 1m48.264s in his Citroën C-Elysée WTCC.

Mehdi Bennani made it a Citroën 1-2 for the main race, with Esteban Guerrieri starting from third in his Chevrolet Cruze.

The Volvo Polestar’s of Nicky Catsburg and Néstor Girolami will be fourth and fifth on the grid respectively.

Despite topping the second practice session, home-hero and Castrol Honda driver Norbert Michelisz will start the Main Race from sixth on the grid, having just missed out on a place in the final top five shoot-out.

He will be ahead of Sebastien Loeb Racing’s Tom Chilton and the Volvo Polestar of Thed Björk who are seventh and eighth respectively.

Tiago Monteiro struggled in his Honda as a result of a lack of dry running so far through the weekend and only managed ninth in Q2. Meanwhile, John Filippi rounded out the top ten in qualifying and will be promoted to pole for the opening race.

Ryo Michigami will line up in 11th, ahead of Yann Ehrlacher in 12th.

An unhappy Tom Coronel just missed out on a spot in Q2 and will line up on the grid for both of this weekend’s races in 13th place.

Neither Zengő Motorsport driver made it into Q2, with Aurélien Panis set to start the race from 14th and team-mate Dániel Nagy lining up for his home race in last place. They were split by RC Motorsport’s Kevin Gleason who was 15th.

The Opening Race of the WTCC JVCKENWOOD Race of Hungary will start at 12h35 local time tomorrow.