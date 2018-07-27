Logo
F1 - Hungaroring, FP2: Vettel tops second practice in Hungary

Ahead of the Red Bulls


27 July 2018 - 16h35, by Olivier Ferret 

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel went quickest in the second free practice session for the this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, finishing just 0.074s ahead of Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen.

Verstappen’s team-mate Daniel Ricciardo finished in third place ahead of the second Ferrari of Kimi Räikkönen. Mercedes, meanwhile, continued to struggle for ultimate pace, with championship leader Lewis Hamilton fifth, over seven tenths of a second behind Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas took sixth place, a full second behind the leading Red Bull.

Verstappen led the way in the early part of the session on soft tyres but Vettel moved to the top of the order when he bolted on ultrasoft tyres for his qualifying simulation. His time of 1:16.834 stool until the end of the session as Verstappen and Ricciardo failed to find enough pace on the ultrasoft runs to dislodge the German.

Räikkönen finished the session in fourth place, three tenths of a second behind team-mate Vettel.

Both Mercedes drivers were forced to abort their qualifying sims as they appeared to struggle for grip. Bottas had a moment in Turn 12 where his car snapped away from him and he was forced to abandon his lap. Hamilton’s lap was compromised when he lost the rear end of his car and went wide at the final corner.

As in the morning session, Haas’ Romain Grosjean was best-of-the-rest behind the top three teams. The Frenchman’s lap of 1:18.168 saw him take P7 over four tenths of a second clear of eighth-placed Carlos Sainz of Renault.

Ninth place in the session was secured by Pierre Gasly. The Toro Rosso driver set a time of 1:18.518 to finish 1.684 behind Ricciardo and 0.243 clear of 10th-placed Esteban Ocon of Force India.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:16.834 45
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:16.908 35
03 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:17.061 36
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:17.153 40
05 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:17.587 43
06 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:17.868 46
07 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:18.065 39
08 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:18.495 38
09 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:18.517 43
10 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:18.761 41
11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:18.850 42
12 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:18.857 38
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:18.880 35
14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:18.913 23
15 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:18.916 41
16 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:19.043 42
17 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:19.137 38
18 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:19.645 45
19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:19.712 38
20 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:19.770 45

F1
