Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel went quickest in the second free practice session for the this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, finishing just 0.074s ahead of Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen.

Verstappen’s team-mate Daniel Ricciardo finished in third place ahead of the second Ferrari of Kimi Räikkönen. Mercedes, meanwhile, continued to struggle for ultimate pace, with championship leader Lewis Hamilton fifth, over seven tenths of a second behind Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas took sixth place, a full second behind the leading Red Bull.

Verstappen led the way in the early part of the session on soft tyres but Vettel moved to the top of the order when he bolted on ultrasoft tyres for his qualifying simulation. His time of 1:16.834 stool until the end of the session as Verstappen and Ricciardo failed to find enough pace on the ultrasoft runs to dislodge the German.

Räikkönen finished the session in fourth place, three tenths of a second behind team-mate Vettel.

Both Mercedes drivers were forced to abort their qualifying sims as they appeared to struggle for grip. Bottas had a moment in Turn 12 where his car snapped away from him and he was forced to abandon his lap. Hamilton’s lap was compromised when he lost the rear end of his car and went wide at the final corner.

As in the morning session, Haas’ Romain Grosjean was best-of-the-rest behind the top three teams. The Frenchman’s lap of 1:18.168 saw him take P7 over four tenths of a second clear of eighth-placed Carlos Sainz of Renault.

Ninth place in the session was secured by Pierre Gasly. The Toro Rosso driver set a time of 1:18.518 to finish 1.684 behind Ricciardo and 0.243 clear of 10th-placed Esteban Ocon of Force India.