F1 news

F1 - Hungaroring, FP2: Ricciardo quickest again ahead of Vettel, Bottas

Wehrlein and Palmer crashed out


28 July 2017 - 15h40, by Olivier Ferret 

Daniel Ricciardo’s impressive start to the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend continued this afternoon as the Red Bull Racing driver followed his quickest time of the morning with another pacesetting lap in second practice.

A winner here in 2014 and a podium finisher at each of the past two events in Budapest, Ricciardo powered his upgraded Red Bull Racing RB13 to a time of 1:18.455 set on supersoft tyres.

That put him just under two tenths clear of next fastest man Sebastian Vettel, who looked much more comfortable with his Ferrari SF17 following a morning session in which handling issues saw him finish sixth.

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas was third, 0.201 behind Ricciardo, with Kimi Raikkonen fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes. At the end of the session just 0.324 separated the top five drivers.

On soft tyres in the early part of the session Valtteri Bottas was third fastest, ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton, with the top five drivers separated by just 0.324s.

After an early period on soft tyres – in which Hamilton was quickest – Vettel was the first to bolt on supersoft tyres and the championship leader took P1 with a time of 1:18.638. While Raikkonen and the Mercedes drivers got close, only Ricciardo found enough pace on the red-banded Pirelli tyres to push past the marker laid down Vettel.

The Australian’s team-mate Max Verstappen finished sixth in the session ahead of Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg.

McLaren’s good start to the weekend continued with both Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne again looking competitive for the Honda-powered team. Alonso finished in eighth place with a time of 1:19.815, 1.3s off Ricciardo’s pace but just six hundredths of a second slower than Hulkenberg and two hundredths clear of Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz. Vandoorne, meanwhile, took 10th place just under a tenth of a second slower than his team-mate.

It wasn’t a trouble-free session, however, and two red flags halted proceedings for a time. The first was brought out following a heavy crash involving Pascal Wehrlein. The Sauber driver got out of shape on entry into Turn 11 and he hit the barriers with both side of the front of the car.

The German climbed out of the car unaided but such was the impact that he was taken to the medical centre. He was quickly given the all-clear after precautionary checks.

Later in the session Jolyon Palmer also crashed out. The Briton had already had an incident in FP1 when he went wide over kerbing and damaged the floor of his Renault and in the second session, in which he was forced to run an older specification floor, Palmer again hit trouble.

He lost control on entry to Turn 14 and he skittered off into the barriers causing heavy damage to the right rear of his car.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:18.455 32
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:18.638 28
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:18.656 33
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:18.755 28
05 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:18.779 31
06 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:18.951 25
07 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:19.714 33
08 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:19.815 31
09 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:19.834 35
10 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:19.909 18
11 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:20.126 34
12 Sergio Pérez Force India Mercedes 1:20.266 33
13 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:20.577 37
14 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:20.791 31
15 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:20.869 22
16 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:21.175 12
17 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:21.345 11
18 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:21.504 25
19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:21.559 31
20 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:21.722 16


