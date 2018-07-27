Logo
F1 - Hungaroring, FP1: Ricciardo tops timesheet in opening practice

Vettel 2nd, Verstappen 3rd


27 July 2018 - 12h32, by Olivier Ferret 

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo went quickest in a tight opening practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix, edging Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by just under eight hundredths of a second, with Max Verstappen third, just 0.009s behind the German.

Though the gap was slim, both Ricciardo and Verstappen set their best times of the session on Pirelli’s soft compound tyres, while Ferrari’s best laps were posted on the ultrasoft tyres.

Ricciardo’s session-topping time came in the final half hour of running and his time of 1:17.613, eclipsed Vettel’s ultrasoft time by 0.079s. Verstappen had earlier set his best time on softs to displace Kimi Räikkönen in the second Ferrari who like his team-mate used ultrasofts for his best time, just over two tenths down on the Dutch driver,

Mercedes were the third fastest team in the session, with championship leader Lewis Hamilton taking fifth sport, over four tenths of a second behind Ricciardo. He was followed by team-mate Valtteri Bottas who ended the session almost nine tenths adrift of Ricciardo as the Mercedes drivers focused on the soft tyres. Hamilton might have improved in the final stages of the session but he overcooked his approach to the chicane and slid wide.

Best of the rest in opening practice was Haas’ Romain Grosjean. The Frenchman set a best time of 1:18.975 to finish 1.362 off the pace and the time was good enough to edge Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg by half a tenth.

Hulkenberg might have pushed past the Haas driver but his session ended early when he pulled up on track at the exit of Turn 5 half an hour before the end of the session.

Carlos Sainz finished ninth in the second Renault a tenth of a second behind Hulkenberg, while Kevin Magnussen completed the top 10 in the second Haas 1.574 seconds off Ricciardo’s pace.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:17.613 30
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:17.692 24
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:17.701 29
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:17.948 23
05 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:18.036 28
06 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:18.470 20
07 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:18.975 17
08 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:19.025 14
09 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:19.128 32
10 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:19.187 29
11 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:19.352 30
12 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:19.690 24
13 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:19.841 32
14 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:20.012 33
15 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:20.065 30
16 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:20.151 28
17 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:20.159 27
18 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber Ferrari 1:20.293 31
19 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:20.307 28
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:20.697 12

