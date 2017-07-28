Logo
F1 - Hungaroring, FP1: Ricciardo sets pace in opening practice

Giovinazzi brought out the red flag


28 July 2017 - 11h35, by Olivier Ferret 

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo set the quickest time of the opening practice session for the Hungarian outpacing Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen by just over two tenths of a second.

The Australian, who was at the wheel of a much updated RB13, set a best time of 1:18.486s on the supersoft Pirelli tyres. Raikkonen was 0.234 behind the Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner, with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton a tenth of a second further back in third place. Ricciardo’s P1 time was just 0.05 seconds off the fastest ever lap of the circuit in a an F1 car, set by Rubens Barrichello in 2004 in a Ferrari.

Ricciardo’s team-mate Max Verstappen was fourth quickest in the morning session, setting a time of 1:19.162, just under a tenth of a second clear of Mercedes Valtteri Bottas. Championship leader Sebastian Vettel endured a tricky run to sixth place, with the Ferrari driver complaining of excessive understeer as he finished over eight tenths of a second adrift of team-mate Raikkonen. On a circuit where power sensitivity is less of an issue McLaren enjoyed a positive start, with Fernando Alonso finishing in seventh place, though he was 1.5s off Ricciardo’s pace. The Spaniard was followed by team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne who was just 0.032s slower than the two-time world champion.

The final two top-10 positions were filled by Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer, with the German ahead of his team-mate by three tenths of a second.

The unlucky Palmer once again suffered problems in the session and late on he ran wide at Turn 4 and clattered across the kerbs. The mistake led to a broken front wing and to debris being scattered across the track. As Palmer tried (and ultimately failed) to limp back to the pits with a puncture, the session was red flagged.

Earlier, Haas driver Antonio Giovinazzi, standing in for regular driver Kevin Magnussen in the session, also encountered trouble. The Italian brought out the red flag when he lost the rear at Turn 11 and hit the barriers.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:18.486 31
02 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:18.720 20
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:18.858 31
04 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:19.162 27
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:19.248 30
06 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:19.563 21
07 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:19.987 21
08 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:20.005 24
09 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:20.150 25
10 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:20.461 27
11 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:20.540 28
12 Sergio Pérez Force India Mercedes 1:20.574 23
13 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:20.780 27
14 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:20.917 25
15 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:20.974 29
16 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:21.313 20
17 Alfonso Celis Jr Force India Mercedes 1:21.602 24
18 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:21.785 31
19 Antonio Giovinazzi Haas Ferrari 1:22.251 8
20 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:22.490 29


