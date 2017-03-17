Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hulkenberg waiting until 2019 for Renault title

"What can I do? Turn this project into a success story"


17 March 2017 - 09h47, by GMM 

Nico Hulkenberg says he is willing to wait a couple of years before gunning for the world championship with Renault.

If he does not make it into the top 3 race finishers by Monza in September, the 29-year-old German will take over from Adrian Sutil as the most experienced F1 driver without a single podium.

But Hulkenberg has switched from Force India to the Renault works team for 2017 and he says he is happy with his move.

"Renault has proved in the past what they can do. They have become world champions several times so when the project was presented to me, it was a clear decision to take," he told Germany’s Sport Bild.

But unlike Valtteri Bottas, who has been slotted straight into the reigning world champion’s seat at Mercedes, Hulkenberg says he knows he has to build up to a title challenge.

"What can I do? Turn this project into a success story," he insisted.

"This year we can’t expect miracles, and anyone who does fails to understand this sport. But I hope that we can be at the front of the midfield this year, and from 2019 - in two or three years - I want to be ready for the title," said Hulkenberg.

And he said he has no regrets about signing for Renault ’too early’ rather than waiting for Nico Rosberg to announce his shock retirement from Mercedes shortly after the season.

"Too early? There were three months in between!" he exclaimed.

"I would lie if I said Mercedes would not be tempting, but the timing made it simply not realistic this time. I had signed a long-term agreement with Renault.

"I also want to build something here," Hulkenberg added. "This is a huge challenge for me. I want to fight here and build it up rather than just go into an established team like Mercedes.

"I regret nothing," he insisted.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (07/03) (378 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1