Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hulkenberg relaxed over Halo censorship

"It’s just like it is in life: opinions differ"


4 August 2017 - 17h29, by GMM 

Nico Hulkenberg says he is not bothered about being edited out of an official F1 video about the controversial ’Halo’ concept.

In Hungary last weekend, drivers including Hulkenberg commented during the official press conference about news the FIA is introducing the controversial cockpit protection system for 2018.

"I was never a big supporter of Halo or additional head protection," said the Renault driver.

"It will protect against the one in a million freak accident, but the tethers that keep the tyres on get better every year so I’m not sure this additional protection is necessary and we’re compromising the looks quite a lot," he added.

But when an official video was made about the drivers’ comments, only those with positive views were included.

A spokesperson for Formula One Management said it was an "editorial decision".

Asked what he thinks about being censored out of the debate about Halo, Hulkenberg said: "I’m quite relaxed about it. There’s no bad blood.

"It’s just like it is in life: opinions differ," the German added.

However, there may be a silver lining in the Halo controversy for F1 fans, with rumours the FIA and FOM will install rearward-facing cameras in the device next year to provide an unprecedented view of the drivers’ faces.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1