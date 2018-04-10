Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hulkenberg questions Verstappen crash explanation

"Does he have a party mode, too?"


10 April 2018 - 12h43, by GMM 

Heads are still being scratched, several days after Max Verstappen explained away his qualifying crash in Bahrain.

The Dutchman says his Red Bull-Renault package suddenly delivered him an extra 150hp from the engine, throwing him into a barrier.

But another Renault-powered driver says that story makes little sense.

"First I’d like to ask where the 150hp comes from," Nico Hulkenberg told Speed Week.

"Does he have a party mode, too?

"I’ve never experienced anything like this. I’ll say it like this: it seems strange to me," the works Renault driver added.

And two Dutch racing drivers agree that Verstappen’s explanation was "unusual".

"It is highly unusual, but possible," Jan Lammers told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

Former Minardi driver Christijan Albers added: "Verstappen is not the type to make up a story that is not right. Then he makes himself out to be crazy.

"I myself have also experienced strange things in a car. Remember, it’s all electronics — there’s no cable attached to the throttle," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (500 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (237 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (716 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Friday (625 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2018 F1 drivers helmets
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Race (332 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Saturday (392 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Friday (733 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1