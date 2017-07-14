Logo
F1 - Hulkenberg happy with Kubica or Alonso for 2018

"It’s Renault’s decision, not mine"


14 July 2017 - 13h50, by GMM 

Nico Hulkenberg has admitted that Robert Kubica could be his teammate in 2018.

Pole Kubica’s hopes of a popular F1 comeback are racing ahead, following his tests at Valencia and Paul Ricard, and a run in the 2017 car in the simulator.

Next, it is rumoured the former team driver will get a run in the 2017 Renault in Budapest later this month, and perhaps a Friday practice outing.

Asked if he would welcome Kubica as his 2018 teammate, Hulkenberg said: "Of course I would be happy with him, but it’s the same with anyone else as well.

"It’s Renault’s decision, not mine, and the team needs to choose the best drivers it can," he added.

Another potential 2018 teammate for Hulkenberg is Fernando Alonso.

Hulkenberg said: "I don’t care if Kubica or Alonso come. As I said, I have no preference."

When asked if a return for Kubica really is a possibility, Hulkenberg continued: "We all saw the severity of his injuries, but I cannot say what the current situation is.

"What is certain is that he was always a fighter, so that is absolutely in his favour," said the German.



