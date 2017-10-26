Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hulkenberg gives thumbs-up to three-car grid rows plan

"In Monaco it would not be possible but..."


26 October 2017 - 12h29, by GMM 

Nico Hulkenberg has given the thumbs up to plans to radically reform the F1 starting grid.

We reported earlier this week that Liberty Media is contemplating lining up the cars in two and three-car grid rows in the future.

"I heard about those rumours," Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg told Germany’s Sport1.

"For me it would be perfectly fine and I don’t think it would cause more accidents."

However, the German driver does think the alternating two and three-car row grids would be an issue at some circuits.

"In Monaco it would not be possible to put three cars side by side on a row because of the width of the track," Hulkenberg said.

"But the authorities will think about those issues after the season," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 US GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Saturday (729 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Friday (782 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Thursday (531 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1