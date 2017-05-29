Logo
F1 - Hulkenberg ’exactly’ right for Renault - Prost

"He’s very charismatic and a strong character"


29 May 2017 - 12h35, by GMM 

Nico Hulkenberg is "exactly" the right driver to accompany Renault back to the top in F1.

That is the view of Alain Prost, a former Renault number 1 who is now an advisor for the French marque’s new works foray.

"Nico is very important in this, as he is exactly what we needed at Renault," the F1 legend told SID news agency.

"He’s very charismatic and a strong character who can help make the team better and better," Prost added.

Earlier, Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul played down speculation Fernando Alonso might be heading to Renault for 2018, insisting the yellow-coloured team’s rise might take longer.

"We all want to improve quickly," Prost agrees, "but we also have to be careful.

"I know formula one very well and you cannot set unrealistic goals," said the Frenchman.

And so Hulkenberg is leading Renault for now, and the 29-year-old seems patient to wait for his chance to succeed.

"This is a very important phase for me and my career," he said.

"I believe in this project and I want to work with them to achieve victories and championships.

"I think this is realistic, even if there are no guarantees in motor sports. But the group has all the prerequisites and the financial possibilities," Hulkenberg added.



