Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hugo Boss leaving F1 for Formula E

"Racing in the big cities appeals to a younger audience"


11 November 2017 - 16h41, by GMM 

Fashion brand and long-time F1 sponsor Hugo Boss is leaving the category.

The German newsmagazine Focus reports that the German company, having sponsored McLaren and most recently Mercedes for decades, is switching instead to Formula E.

"Of course F1 is the pinnacle of racing," said new CEO Mark Langer, "but Formula E is innovative and sustainable.

"Racing in the big cities appeals to a younger audience and opens up new possibilities."

Langer denied that leaving F1 is simply a cost-cutting decision.

"After many years in formula one - actually since Jochen Mass in the 70s - we’ve been wondering what’s the next thing? What’s next for us?" he admitted.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Race (582 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Pre-race (238 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Saturday (649 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Friday (820 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Saturday (729 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1