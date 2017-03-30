Logo
F1 - Huge pressure on Schumacher’s shoulders - Villeneuve

"I have not met Mick yet but I am very curious to do so"


30 March 2017 - 12h56, by GMM 

Jacques Villeneuve has tipped a bright future for Mick Schumacher if the young German can "deal with the pressure".

The 1997 world champion has a unique perspective on the youngster’s rise to F1, having duelled wheel to wheel with Mick’s famous father Michael Schumacher some 20 years ago.

But not just that, Villeneuve also made his way to F1 with a famous father in his baggage, in the shape of the late F1 legend Gilles Villeneuve.

"I have not met Mick yet but I am very curious to do so," the French Canadian told the Cologne tabloid Express.

"We are both sons of very successful fathers, but the pressure on him is even much greater than it was on me. First, because his father was world champion so many times — and not so many years ago.

"And second, because the fans and the media are seeing a fully qualified driver with the best qualities, but he is not that yet. So Mick has a very big load on his shoulders," Villeneuve added.

So when asked what his advice for the 18-year-old Schumacher would be, Villeneuve said: "Just that he should do his thing.

"If he has a passion for the sport and can deal with the pressure, many doors will open for him."

Schumacher moves from Formula 4 to the top junior category European F3 this year.



