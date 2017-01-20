Rob Huff’s FIA World Touring Car Championship rivals better beware: the former champion will face off for a second coveted crown in a Citroën C-Elysée WTCC.

Huff, who beat WTCC legend Yvan Muller to the 2012 title, is returning to ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport for 2017 following three seasons away driving for the LADA and Honda factory teams. During that time, the Citroën C-Elysée notched up 50 WTCC wins, making Huff one of the serious contenders to land this year’s FIA world championship for drivers.

René Münnich’s Germany-based team has acquired a C-Elysée WTCC from Citroën Racing and Huff can’t wait to get started. “I’m overjoyed to be rejoining my very good friends at Münnich Motorsport for the 2017 WTCC,” said the 36-year-old, the championship’s most experienced competitor. “Having had a very successful year with the team in 2013, we are excited to come back together in a much stronger position, with more experience and of course with the ultra-competitive Citroën package.

“Obviously when René Münnich approached me with the idea of a Huff-Citroën/Münnich Motorsport attack on the world driver championship for 2017 it was an opportunity that I simply could not pass on. It is a year when it’s quite possible for a private team to be WTCC champions, and that is our number one goal.”

ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Team Manager Dominik Greiner said: “We are very much looking forward to the new season. You can clearly feel the motivation from every single person in the team. With the Citroën C-Elysée TC1 we have the most dominant car of the past three seasons. With Rob, we also have a driver with a lot of experience and success in the past. The combination of car, team and driver makes me feel very positive for the new season. It won’t be easy but we will try our best to fight for the world driver title.”

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCC promoter, said: “If Rob and Münnich Motorsport can make their Citroën go as good as it looks then there’s no doubt they can join a growing list of title contenders during what will be a very open and competitive season. We must also recognise René Münnich’s continued support and commitment to the WTCC and the vision he has once again shown.”

The 2017 season starts at WTCC Race of Morocco in Marrakech from 7-9 April.