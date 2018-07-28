Logo
F1 - Hospital says Marchionne died of ’serious illness’

"One does not die of a shoulder operation"


28 July 2018 - 08h24, by GMM 

A Swiss hospital has defended itself amid wild speculation surrounding the death of Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne.

Some have reported that the 66-year-old Italian Canadian may have died after a routine operation on his shoulder.

Il Giornale newspaper reported that there had been "sudden and unexpected complications".

"One does not die of a shoulder operation," La Repubblica added.

Actually, it is believed Marchionne - a heavy smoker - died after a battle with lung cancer, with the complications being a brain embolism or cardiac arrest.

"Due to a serious illness, Mr Marchionne was treated for more than a year," Zurich University Hospital said in a statement. "With all possibilities of cutting edge medicine exhausted, Mr Marchionne unfortunately passed away."

Ferrari parent Fiat Chrysler, meanwhile, said it has "no knowledge of the facts relating to Mr Marchionne’s health" beyond the shoulder surgery.


