Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Horner sure Honda right move for Red Bull

"Renault had a very difficult weekend at Silverstone"


19 July 2018 - 08h50, by GMM 

Christian Horner remains confident Honda is the right move for Red Bull.

The Red Bull boss said that at Silverstone recently, the team was reassured that deciding to split with Renault is right.

And he says that moving to full works Honda power for 2019 is not too big a risk for the top F1 team.

"The situation is roughly similar between the two engines," he told France’s Auto Hebdo, "but there is more room for development potential.

"Renault had a very difficult weekend at Silverstone," Horner added. "Our deficit was blatant, both in attack and defence.

"There is a gap to be filled and we have great confidence in Honda, especially given what they have in the pipeline," he said.

"There is no guarantee, but the progress we have seen encourages us to believe that, little by little, we will get there."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Saturday (503 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Friday (809 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC