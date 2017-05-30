Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Horner forgives Verstappen for outburst

"When you end up with your teammate in front..."


30 May 2017 - 15h51, by GMM 

Christian Horner says Red Bull’s relationship with Max Verstappen remains on track.

That is despite the fact the Dutchman made a foul-mouthed radio riposte during the Monaco race, when a pit strategy gave his teammate Daniel Ricciardo the track advantage.

Asked if he understood the outburst, boss Horner told Auto Hebdo: "Of course.

"When you end up with your teammate in front of you when he was behind you, you can be angry.

"But once the circumstances were explained, everything was in order," he added.

Also angry after Monaco was Kimi Raikkonen, amid suspicions Ferrari deliberately disadvantaged the Finn so that teammate Sebastian Vettel could win.

"I don’t think Ferrari did anything deliberately," Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko told Auto Bild.

"He had to react to us and Bottas because he was just too slow. We also had to pit Max early," he added.

Ricciardo was on the podium in Monaco ahead of both Mercedes, but Horner says that does not mean Red Bull’s 2017 troubles are now effectively over.

"I am worried about Montreal, Baku and Spielberg," he said. "They will be the biggest challenges along with Monza.

"If we manage to do well on those three tracks, what we have in the pipeline should enable us to have a much better second half of the season."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1