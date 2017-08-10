Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Honda wants to pass Renault in 2017

"We can continue to improve in terms of performance"


10 August 2017 - 10h50, by GMM 

Honda is aiming to leave behind the dubious honour of being F1’s least powerful engine supplier by the end of the season.

Despite swirling speculation about the future of the McLaren-Honda collaboration, the Japanese manufacturer has vowed to keep improving its 2017 power unit.

McLaren-Honda had a good, technical trouble-free weekend and post-race test in Hungary, and plans are now afoot for Honda’s ’spec 4’ upgrade after the August break.

"We can continue to improve in terms of performance," said Honda’s Yusuke Hasegawa, "but it will be difficult to catch Ferrari and Mercedes.

"But by the end of the season, we want to move past Renault," the Japanese is quoted by Speed Week.

"The drivers are now happy with the driveability of the engine, we just have to have more power. We’re working on that now," Hasegawa added.

McLaren intends to make a decision about its 2018 engine supplier in September, but team boss Eric Boullier backed Hasegawa in the plans for the rest of this year.

"After half the season, we are working hard to at least regain our competitiveness of last year," he is quoted by Spain’s El Confidencial.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1