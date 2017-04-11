Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Honda to test new engine in Bahrain - report

"We do not want to set a date for this improvement, but..."


11 April 2017 - 11h54, by GMM 

Honda is working hard to have a new specification of its struggling 2017 engine ready to test after Bahrain.

After the China-Bahrain double header, teams will remain on the island Kingdom for a rare in-season test, and sources in Japan claim Honda wants to have an improved power unit to run.

According to Spain’s Marca newspaper, Honda chief Yusuke Hasegawa acknowledged that the problem at the moment is with "the combustion engine".

The report said: "If it (the new engine) is above all reliable, and more powerful, it could debut at the fourth race in Russia, which is one race earlier than expected."

Hasegawa said: "We do not want to set a date for this improvement, but we can do as many changes as we want because there are no tokens this year.

"As soon as it is ready, we will use it," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Thursday (386 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1