F1 - Honda to run new engine in Austria

"We will continue our development with our best efforts"


27 June 2017 - 09h21, by GMM 

Honda will bring another engine upgrade to the next race in Austria.

Although the Japanese manufacturer looks set to be dumped by its works partner McLaren, Honda took a minor upgrade to Azerbaijan last weekend.

And now, Honda chief Yusuke Hasegawa says the long-awaited ’specification 3’ unit is due to run in Austria next weekend.

"In the meantime, we will continue our development with our best efforts in order to continue closing the gap," said the Japanese.

However, McLaren and its drivers do not sound upbeat about the future with Honda.

Despite the improvement, Stoffel Vandoorne said Honda was clearly the least powered engine in the field on the long Baku straight.

"We were faster than the Saubers but we could not do anything against them on the straight," he told the Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

"I think with the power deficit that we have, the team deserved its first points after a very difficult period for us.

"But there is still a lot of work to be done," Vandoorne added. "We are still a long way behind."



