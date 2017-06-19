Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Honda to deliver engine upgrade in Baku - report

"I don’t know if you can call it specification three, but..."


19 June 2017 - 11h55, by GMM 

Honda looks set to deliver a much-needed engine upgrade this weekend in Baku.

In Canada just over a week ago, McLaren chiefs admitted their frustration was at boiling point after the team’s hapless Japanese partner failed to deliver the upgrade as scheduled.

Honda’s F1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa then said he could not promise it will even be ready for the following race in Azerbaijan.

But he has now told the Japanese publication Sportiva: "There will be some kind of improvement in the combustion engine in Baku.

"I don’t know if you can call it specification three, but we’ll definitely introduce something even if it is intermediate," Hasegawa added.

The report said Honda has been working hard on ’specification three’ at Sakura to address the current power unit’s problems, including excessive vibration and a 90hp performance deficit.

But Hasegawa played down hopes the new engine will completely end Honda’s 2017 troubles.

"If you improve the combustion engine, the temperature of the exhaust decreases by being more efficient, which reduces the energy recovered through the turbo and MGU-H, making it necessary to change these parts too.

"The situation is more complicated than people can imagine," he added.

The outcome of Honda’s latest efforts to improve could be the final straw for the McLaren partnership, and also the next turning point in the career of Fernando Alonso.

"Due to some of his decisions, Fernando could be remembered as one of the lost talents of F1," former Honda F1 team boss Nick Fry is quoted by Spain’s La Sexta.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1