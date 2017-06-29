Logo
F1 - Honda ’stronger in 2018’ - Hasegawa

"Things are getting better at Honda"


29 June 2017 - 12h19, by GMM 

Honda is confident it is finally making progress in formula one.

That is despite intense speculation that the struggling Japanese manufacturer’s works partner since 2015, McLaren, is close to instigating a divorce.

However, there are in fact signs that things at Honda are finally improving.

Amid a flurry of component changes and penalties in Baku, the marque tested its long-awaited ’specification 3’ engine in Baku.

Said to be worth 30 horse power, it will now make its race debut in Austria next weekend.

"We thought that in Baku, as we are so far behind and with the circuit characteristics, it would be difficult to score points," Honda chief Yusuke Hawegawa told Speed Week.

"So we used specification 2 and saved the new version for Fernando (Alonso) for Austria," he added.

As for the suggestions of a 30hp boost, Hasegawa answered: "It is in the right direction, although not enough to reach the level of the other engine manufacturers.

"But things are getting better at Honda. We will be stronger in 2018."



