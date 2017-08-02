Logo
F1 - Honda still pushing to improve 2017 engine

"We will see if Honda gives us another evolution after the summer"


2 August 2017 - 12h55, by GMM 

Amid swirling speculation about the future, Honda is still pushing to improve its 2017 engine.

There are claims McLaren and Honda will divorce, but the struggling Japanese marque’s recently-launched ’spec 3’ unit has been reliable so far and powered Fernando Alonso to the fastest race laptime in Hungary.

"I don’t know if this is the end of the big reliability problems," said a McLaren source. "You never can be sure."

It is reported McLaren intends to make a decision about its next engine partner in September, but a few days before that, Honda’s ’spec 4’ will apparently make its bow at Spa-Francorchamps.

Marca sports newspaper said it will feature an extra 15 horse power, with another 40hp to come after that, getting the Honda to within 45hp of the leading Mercedes and Ferrari.

"We will see if Honda gives us another evolution after the summer. We need it," said team boss Eric Boullier.



