F1 - Honda staying in F1 with McLaren - Yamamoto

"There is no intention to withdraw from formula one"


24 July 2017 - 12h48, by GMM 

Honda says it is staying in F1 with McLaren next year.

In 2017, speculation has been rife that the Anglo-Japanese works collaboration will end after three hapless years.

More recent rumours say the Sauber customer deal for 2018 may also be off, triggering suggestions Honda could be out of F1 completely.

But Honda F1 official Masashi Yamamoto told Sportiva: "I am always talking with president Takahiro Hachigo and the board members, and there is no intention to withdraw from formula one."

However, Yamamoto didn’t deny that "talks" between McLaren and Honda are taking place.

"There is a contract between us and the premise of the talks with them is to continue," he said. "We exclude the possibility that McLaren will even temporarily use the power unit of another manufacturer.

"As for Sauber, we had very good negotiations with Monisha Kaltenborn and were moving in the right direction, but the new leadership changed course and now we are negotiating," added Yamamoto.



