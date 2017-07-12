Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Honda quits Sauber engine deal - report

"Honda has dissolved the contract"


12 July 2017 - 11h36, by GMM 

Honda has reneged on its promise to supply Sauber with customer engines next year.

That is the sensational claim of Germany’s Auto Bild, fuelling speculation the hapless Japanese manufacturer could be about to quit formula one altogether.

That’s because the news coincides with speculation McLaren has looked into dropping its works Honda deal in order to switch to a customer engine supplied by Mercedes, Renault or even Ferrari.

But another victim looks set to be the small Swiss team Sauber, with Auto Bild saying the end of the Honda deal leaves them with "no engine" for 2018.

"Honda has dissolved the contract," said the report.

Another reason for the Sauber-Honda split could be that the deal was brokered by Monisha Kaltenborn, who has since been ousted by the Swiss team’s new owners.

Since then, rumours of continuing ructions at Sauber have swirled.

Blick, the Swiss newspaper, reported that long-time Beat Zehnder could be named the new team boss, but in fact Sauber announced on Wednesday that the deal with former Renault chief Frederic Vasseur has finally been done.

"Frederic’s long and successful career in top level international motor sport speaks for itself," said Sauber owner Pascal Picci.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1