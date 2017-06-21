Logo
F1 - Honda not ruling out F1 help

"He said he would be happy to help Honda on request


21 June 2017 - 15h00, by GMM 

Honda is no longer ruling out accepting help as it looks to finally get up to speed in F1.

Until now, the Japanese marque has usually been reluctant to look outside its own company during its three-year struggle so far in collaboration with McLaren.

But amid strong rumours of a McLaren-Honda split, the rhetoric is now changing.

Recently, F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn reportedly said the sport itself could help Honda.

"He said he would be happy to help Honda on request," Honda F1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa is quoted by Spain’s AS.

"We’ll have to ask. I greatly appreciate the offer. We’ll keep talking," he added.



