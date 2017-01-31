Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WTCC news

WTCC - Honda has tested its new Civic TC1 at Aragon

With the three drivers of JAS Motorsport


31 January 2017 - 18h03, by Olivier Ferret 

Honda’s bid for FIA World Touring Car Championship silverware is in full swing with the factory squad’s trio of rapid racers in Spanish testing action this week.

Works drivers Norbert Michelisz, Ryo Michigami and Tiago Monteiro are due to complete a three-day test at the Ciudad del Motor de Aragón tomorrow.

The test is in preparation for the season-opening WTCC Race of Morocco in Marrakech from 7-9 April. It’s also part of an ongoing development programme from Honda R&D and technical partner JAS Motorsport designed to put the Civic WTCC at the head of the pack.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WTCC
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Losail (Qatar)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Shanghai (China)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Motegi (Japan)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Termas de Rio Hondo (Argentina)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Vila Real (Portugal)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Moscow Raceway (Russia)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Nordschleife (Germany)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Marrakech (Morocco)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Hungaroring (Hungary)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Slovakia Ring (Slovakia)
WTCC

WTCC
Video - WTCC 2013 Monza teaser
Video - Portimao Race 2 reactions
Video - Portimao Race 2 highlights
Video - Portimao Race 1 reactions
Video - Portimao Race 1 highlights
Video - Portimao Warm-up highlights
Video - Portimao Qualifying highlights
Video - One lap on board with Alain Menu at Portimao
Video - Interview with Muller after Portimao FP2
Video - Portimao FP2 highlights
WTCC

F1


Miniboutik





WTCC
WTCC