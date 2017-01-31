Honda’s bid for FIA World Touring Car Championship silverware is in full swing with the factory squad’s trio of rapid racers in Spanish testing action this week.

Works drivers Norbert Michelisz, Ryo Michigami and Tiago Monteiro are due to complete a three-day test at the Ciudad del Motor de Aragón tomorrow.

The test is in preparation for the season-opening WTCC Race of Morocco in Marrakech from 7-9 April. It’s also part of an ongoing development programme from Honda R&D and technical partner JAS Motorsport designed to put the Civic WTCC at the head of the pack.