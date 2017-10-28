Car numbers 2 (Gabriele Tarquini), 5 (Norbert Michelisz) and 34 (Ryo Michigami) have been disqualified from the results of FIA WTCC Race of China, rounds 13 and 14 of the 2017 FIA World Touring Car Championship, following a decision of the stewards.

They met to hear submissions from the FIA Technical Delegate, the FIA Technical Department in Geneva and the entrant of cars 2, 5 and 34, Honda Racing Team JAS, specifically regarding the fuel injector sealed from car 34 in China.

Having considered the matter at length they determined that a breach of the regulations had occurred. And after receiving an acknowledgement from the competitor that the sealed component from car 34 was also used in cars 2 and 5, they imposed the penalty of disqualification of these three cars from the results of Qualifying, WTCC MAC3, the Opening Race and Main Race at the Ningbo International Speedpark event from 13-15 October.