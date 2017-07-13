Honda has denied reports it will renege on its contract to power the Swiss team Sauber from 2018.

The rumours say that with the works McLaren-Honda collaboration already in doubt, Honda may now be balking at the internal turmoil within the struggling Sauber team.

"This is speculation, and we do not comment on speculation," a Honda spokesperson is quoted as saying by Russia’s Sportbox.

"The relationship between Honda and Sauber is unchanged."

At the end of April, Sauber said it would become Honda’s first engine customer next year.