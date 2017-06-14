Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Honda admits ’test bench’ problem

"Now we need to understand why"


14 June 2017 - 14h57, by GMM 

Honda has given an explanation about the extent of its struggle so far in 2017.

The signs are growing stronger by the day that McLaren has now decided to dump its hapless engine supplier mid-contract.

"The rhetoric has changed," former technical boss Mike Gascoyne told British television Sky. "It just sounds like a decision has been made."

Some think dumping Honda, and switching to customer Mercedes power, could be a desperate effort by the Woking team to hang onto its frustrated top driver Fernando Alonso.

Asked if Honda or Mercedes power would make a difference, Alonso said: "I think it doesn’t make any change to my decision."

Nonetheless, it is believed the final straw for McLaren was the days before Montreal, when Honda informed the team that a planned upgrade would not be delivered on time.

Honda chief Yusuke Hasegawa now explains: "We have not managed to get the right conditions on the test bench.

"Now we need to understand why there is a difference between the test bench and the track," he is quoted by Osterreich newspaper.

Some believe Alonso’s team choices in F1 are severely limited for 2018, raising the prospect of a full-time switch to Indycar.

"I’ve said many times, a third world championship is still my biggest priority," the Spaniard insists.

"I have developed my skills in the last 16 years to drive F1 cars, so it’s still the best thing that I can drive.

"If I cannot succeed here and win this third world championship, I still love motor racing and I will race in any series," Alonso added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1