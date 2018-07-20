Logo
F1 - Hockenheim, FP2: Verstappen tops FP2 times despite mechanical issue

Hamilton 2nd, Bottas 3rd


20 July 2018 - 16h42, by Olivier Ferret 

Max Verstappen doubled Red Bull Racing tally of session-topping times at Hockenheim by setting a new track record in second practice for the German Grand Prix.

The Dutchman posted a time of 1:13.085 on ultrasoft tyres to power past Michael Schumacher’s 2004 circuit record by 0.221s.

As with the morning session, in which team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was quickest ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Red Bull edged Mercedes by 0.004s, with Hamilton again taking place, this time just under three hundredths of a second off top spot.

Verstappen’s session wasn’t without issue, however, Around 25 minutes from the end of the 90 minutes of running the Red Bull driver slowed on track and reported that he was suffering with what sounded like a gearbox problem. He retreated to the pit lane where his team were able to remedy the problem and he did manage to rejoin the action with a few minutes left on the clock.

Third place in the session went to Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes. The Finn finished a tenth down on team-mate Hamilton and he was followed by the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen. At the close of the session the top five drivers were covered by just 0.342s.

While Verstappen was busy setting the pace with his qualifying sim, FP1’s quickest driver, team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, finished a relatively lowly 13th as he concentrated on race set-up. The Australian is set to a number of power unit-related penalties on Sunday and will start the race from the back of the grid.

As in the morning, Haas were once again best of the rest behind the top three teams, with Romain Grosjean setting a best time of 1:13.973 to convert a morning deficit to Ricciardo of over a second into a 0.888 lag. Team-mate Kevin Magnussen finished 0.116s behind the Frenchman.

Charles Leclerc was eighth for Sauber with a time of 1:14.374, 1.289s off Verstappen’s pace, while Nico Hulkenberg was ninth for Renault ahead of Force India’s Esteban Ocon.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:13.085 18
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:13.111 39
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:13.190 39
04 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:13.310 46
05 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:13.427 41
06 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:13.973 34
07 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:14.189 36
08 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:14.374 41
09 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:14.496 31
10 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:14.508 39
11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:14.552 38
12 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:14.592 43
13 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:14.682 36
14 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:14.783 38
15 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:14.793 44
16 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:14.830 45
17 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:14.836 38
18 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:15.269 36
19 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:15.408 41
20 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:15.454 34

