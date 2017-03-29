Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - High costs hurting F1 ’show’ - Todt

"We need a different redistribution of income"


29 March 2017 - 13h42, by GMM 

As far as the F1 pecking order is concerned, Jean Todt says he likes what he has seen so far in 2017.

"It’s good," he told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, "because a competitive Ferrari is essential for formula one."

And the FIA president also said Mercedes is obviously "still very strong" this year.

"There has been controversy about the choice of second driver (Valtteri Bottas), but I never had any doubts about him," said Todt.

"The real problem is another: the gap between the first car and the last."

Todt says the cause of that problem is the discrepancy in budgets between the biggest and smallest teams, with the "loser" being "the show".

One solution, he said, is to clamp down on the sort of simulation tools the most sophisticated teams now use.

"In my day, it was a miracle if you did 5 or 6 laps on the first test day. Now they’re doing 70-80 laps without stopping," said the former Ferrari chief.

Todt said the detailed work behind the scenes is "fascinating", but "in F1 we need emotions, action and entertainment on the track, not in the laboratory".

And so when it comes to redistributing F1’s vast income more fairly, Todt said he supports Liberty Media.

"We need a different redistribution of income," said the Frenchman. "It is not our problem - the new owners will take care of this - but I think it is clearly a priority."

However, Todt played down early worries about a lack of overtaking in 2017.

He said: "Let’s say that it’s the price you pay for the fastest cars in the corners and straights that are now more difficult to drive.

"I am sure that Ross Brawn as well as the FIA will address this topic, but for now I will just mention that the overtaking problem has always been there."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Thursday (498 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1