Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hembery wants ’regionalised’ F1 calendar

"So one block in Europe, one in America, another in Asia"


23 August 2017 - 09h34, by GMM 

Former Pirelli F1 boss Paul Hembery thinks the sport’s calendar should be "regionalised".

While the Briton is now the Italian tyre maker’s boss of Latin America, he backed new F1 owner Liberty Media’s push to continue to globalise the sport.

"If we increase the number of races, we should regionalise them," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"So one block in Europe, one in America, another in Asia. It would reduce the travel stress, and bring formula one closer to the region because they will have a ’season within the season’ for a few months in their region.

"Our research has shown that many people struggle to follow F1 throughout the year when one start is in the afternoon and the next is at midnight. A question I often hear from fans is ’Is there a race on this weekend?’

"For instance, we could have eight races on consecutive weekends, and then another month’s break to breathe," he proposed.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1