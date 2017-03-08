Paul Hembery will be seen in the F1 paddock less often in 2017.

Since Pirelli has been F1’s official tyre supplier, the Briton has been the Italian marque’s prominent chief.

But he has now been named the new boss of Pirelli Latin America, although Pirelli said he will continue to oversee the "coordination of motor sport activities".

However, the more prominent Pirelli F1 official in the paddock will now be Mario Isola, who is "head of car racing".

Isola told reporters in Barcelona that Hembery will continue to have an important F1 function, including liaising with the FIA and FOM.

"I think this will remain Paul’s responsibility, including working with the F1 Commission and so on. I would be glad if he will continue to deal with these issues, and I’ll do the rest," he smiled.