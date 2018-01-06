Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hartley to focus only on F1 in 2018

"It is a massive opportunity that I have got there"


6 January 2018 - 09h07, by GMM 

Brendon Hartley says he will concentrate exclusively on formula one this year.

As he rebuilt his career following his departure from the Red Bull programme some years ago, the now 28-year-old was active across several motor racing disciplines.

In 2018, Hartley will even maintain his ties to Porsche, with whom he won last year’s world endurance championship, but he told the NZ Herald newspaper that he will now focus exclusively on F1 and Toro Rosso.

"I will still have an association with Porsche but I won’t be doing any races other than formula one, which I think is the sensible thing for me to do because I need to be fully focused," he said.

"I am going to spend all my energy and time on being fit enough, going into the races fresh, sharp and putting every effort into making this season work.

"It is a massive opportunity that I have got there," the New Zealander added.

It will be a major change for Hartley, who busily juggled his WEC and F1 duties late last year and has accepted with relish any racing opportunity.

"In previous years I have tried to compete in every single race I could," he admitted.

"But I have a big challenge ahead. I am very aware of that."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1