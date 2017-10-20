Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hartley not ruling out longer F1 adventure

"Nothing has really been said yet"


20 October 2017 - 10h19, by GMM 

Brendon Hartley says his future is unclear beyond Sunday’s US grand prix.

The New Zealander, who last tested an F1 car for Mercedes in 2012, has been drafted into Toro Rosso’s Austin lineup by his former backer Red Bull.

But there is speculation that when Pierre Gasly returns from his Super Formula duties next weekend, Le Mans winner Hartley could stay at Toro Rosso as Daniil Kvyat’s full-time replacement.

"Nothing has really been said yet," Hartley, 27, said in Austin.

But he did admit that when Porsche announced its intention to pull out of Le Mans some months ago, he rang his old boss Dr Helmut Marko.

"I said ’Look, I’m a different driver than I was 10 years ago, I’ve learned a lot, and if there is ever a opportunity I am ready’," Hartley said.

Before a future in F1 looked a possibility, Hartley was linked with a move from sports cars to Indycar for 2018.

"Nothing’s been confirmed for me for next year," he said. "I’m trying not to think further forward than this weekend because I’ve got a fair amount on my plate.

"But yeah, I was looking at Indycar and I still am."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 US GP - Thursday (531 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1