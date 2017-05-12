Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hard tyres could help Mercedes - Surer

"They are very, very hard tyres"


12 May 2017 - 14h09, by GMM 

Pirelli’s tyres could determine the outcome of the Spanish grand prix this weekend.

While the top teams have come to Barcelona with big car upgrades, the biggest factor could in fact be the hard compounds supplied by F1’s official tyre supplier.

"In the winter tests we used the ultra-softs here, so I think the tyres we are going to use this weekend are much too hard," said Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton agrees: "They are very, very hard tyres. It’s going to be interesting this weekend to see how they work."

For the Mercedes versus Ferrari battle, however, Pirelli’s hard tyres could actually work in Hamilton’s favour.

Former F1 driver Marc Surer said: "The Ferrari is gentler on the tyres, so they would have had a greater advantage here with softer compounds.

"With these harder selections from Pirelli, it could help Mercedes," he told the German broadcaster Sky.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Thursday (451 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1