Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Happy Honda ’calm’ after McLaren split

"It’s easier to work with Toro Rosso"


9 March 2018 - 11h35, by GMM 

Honda is feeling more "calm" after leaving McLaren.

That is the claim of sources close to the Japanese manufacturer, as Honda appears to thrive at Toro Rosso and McLaren now struggles with Renault power.

Asked if Honda is happy with its flawless winter testing performance with Toro Rosso, Japanese journalist Kaz Kawai told Marca sports newspaper: "Of course they are happy.

"But it’s not about seeing McLaren with problems but because they are going faster with a very similar engine. So the power unit is good and its reliable, which is why they’re happy," he said.

"Honda did not like breaking with McLaren, who have continued to criticise them, but it is how it is. Now they are more calm and satisfied that their engine is good and it will improve more," Kawai added.

Another Japanese journalist, Tsuyoshi Fukue, continued: "They (Honda) say it’s easier to work with Toro Rosso."

That may be due in part to team boss Franz Tost, who knows Honda well after working closely with Ralf Schumacher during his Japanese racing career in the 90s.

Tost is quoted by AS newspaper: "We are very happy with Honda.

"I am sure they will offer us a very competitive package, that during the season we will advance a lot and for the final part we will have a very competitive car.

"Our goal is to be at the front of the middle zone. I don’t care about McLaren, but I am sure that, in the end, we will have a more competitive package than theirs," Tost added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 08/03 (450 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 07/03 (577 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 06/03 (380 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 01/03 (305 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 28/02 (154 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
Photos - Toro Rosso STR13 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
Photos - Force India VJM11 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1