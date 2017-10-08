Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Hänninen secures a fine fourth place with Toyota in Spain

"I am really pleased with this result for Juho"


8 October 2017 - 18h12, by Olivier Ferret 

Juho Hänninen completed the final six stages of the Rally de España without issues to claim a fourth place finish for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team on the mixed-surface event. On a rally he has not competed on for six years, Hänninen impressed with his speed after the switch from gravel to asphalt at the start of Saturday morning, when he took two stage wins to demonstrate the speed of the Yaris WRC on asphalt.

The final day featured two loops of three stages, without a service break in-between. Hänninen posted two top-three stage times during the opening loop, and he finished the rally with fifth place on the Power Stage to claim an additional point. Esapekka Lappi began the day in sixth position but was forced to retire after he hit a barrier on the second stage of the morning. Jari-Matti Latvala retired from the rally on Friday after a heavy impact damaged the lubrication system and caused him to stop.

Quotes:

Tommi Mäkinen (Team principal)

“I am really pleased with this result for Juho. It was difficult for all three guys on Friday but the performance of the car on asphalt was fantastic, and Juho has driven really, really well. It was brilliant to see the results of the hard work that the team has put in. It was unfortunate what happened to Esapekka this morning, but I’m sure he has learnt a lot this weekend. I’m also sad that Jari-Matti’s rally ended so early, but the potential looks good for the future.”

Juho Hänninen

“I’m very happy with this result. Yesterday and today have been two of the most enjoyable days of rallying I’ve ever had. Yesterday was really good and today I tried to keep it quite steady because there was a big gap behind. On asphalt we have had a really, really good car. I have felt really confident with it and I haven’t had to take any big risks. It’s really important for me to see that I am able to fight for the leading positions even though I haven’t been here for a long time.”

Esapekka Lappi

“I am annoyed with my mistake today which prevented us from finishing the rally. There was a change in the road surface and it was more slippery than I expected. I didn’t think it would make that much difference to the grip but it did. It is something that I will try to learn for the future. It has been a frustrating rally for me but I have gained some good experience driving this car on this event and the speed on Saturday was not so bad in the afternoon. The car felt really good on asphalt too, so there are some positives to take for sure.”



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Poland
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Italia Sardegna (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Italia Sardegna (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Portugal (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Portugal (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Argentina
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC