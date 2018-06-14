Logo
F1 - Hankook could replace Pirelli for 2020

"A decision will be taken in September"


14 June 2018 - 09h25, by GMM 

Hankook has entered the frame as F1’s potential next sole tyre supplier.

In 2013, it was reported that the South Korean tyre marque had "several meetings" with then F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

It came to nothing, but Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport claims Hankook is once again in the frame.

Pirelli’s current contract runs out in 2019, and it is rumoured that F1 intends to switch from 13 to 18 inch wheels for 2020 or 2021.

The German magazine said the FIA is currently collecting expressions of interest for the next sole F1 tyre contract to run from 2020 to the end of 2022.

"A decision will be taken in September," Auto Motor und Sport added.

Hankook already supplies tyres in the DTM and Formula 3 categories.


