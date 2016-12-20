Logo
F1 - Hamilton wants to keep same crew

"I am now their only world champion so..."


20 December 2016 - 09h04, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton says he wants to keep his entire crew of mechanics and engineers for 2017.

Throughout this year, a bone of contention between Mercedes and the triple world champion was the way boss Toto Wolff shuffled up members of Hamilton and former teammate Nico Rosberg’s race crews prior to the season.

"I’ll speak to Toto about next year and say ’I don’t want my guys being changed’," Hamilton told Britain’s Channel 4 television.

"I am now their only world champion so hopefully they respect and appreciate that and the commitment I’ll put in next year."



