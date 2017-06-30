Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hamilton wants new deal beyond 2018 - Lauda

"Lewis is already discussing the contract extension with us"


30 June 2017 - 10h53, by GMM 

Niki Lauda has dismissed suggestions Lewis Hamilton might quit Mercedes and F1.

Last weekend in Baku, triple world champion Hamilton was moved to clarify quotes that suggested he might retire at the end of this season.

Now, Mercedes team chairman Lauda backed Hamilton’s denial, saying the original comments were "misunderstood".

"He is staying, of course, because he has a contract," the F1 legend told German broadcaster Sky. "He is not Nico (Rosberg)!"

In fact, Lauda says Hamilton is not only staying in 2018, but already pushing for a new deal beyond that.

"Lewis is already discussing the contract extension with us," said the great Austrian. "He has asked about it.

"He is highly motivated, as are we, even though negotiations are yet to start.

"But I must honestly say, I feel a tremendous respect for him," said Lauda. "From the very beginning of the season he has this fighting spirit, he is in excellent physical condition, and the results are growing from race to race."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1