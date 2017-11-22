Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hamilton unsure Vandoorne is future champion

"I don’t know much about him or his career"


22 November 2017 - 09h15, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton says he is not sure if Stoffel Vandoorne can become a world champion.

Hamilton won his fourth crown in 2017, but many consider Belgian Vandoorne as a potential title contender of the future.

"I cannot say that about other drivers," the Mercedes driver told the Belgian news agency Sporza.

"I don’t know much about him or his career, but I know he’s been driving well in recent years and especially this year has been pretty good.

"But to say that he can be world champion? I don’t have a crystal ball," Hamilton added.

When asked what advice he might give Vandoorne for the future, Hamilton answered: "He doesn’t need my advice. He’s already made it to formula one with Fernando Alonso as his teammate, and he’s already beaten him more than once."

As for himself, Hamilton admits he is in very good form as the 2017 season ends.

"Yes, I had a very strong second half of the season and I cannot perform better at the moment, but I will continue to grow with age and experience.

"The regulations aren’t changing for a while so I will try to perform as well next year as I did in the second part of this one," Hamilton added.

Finally, Hamilton extended his race win tally to 62 late this season, meaning he might have Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91 wins set as a target.

But the Briton insisted: "It’s not a goal.

"It will depend how long I’m racing, but at the moment I do not think I’ll be racing long enough to improve that record.

"In my best years I win up to 10 races, which means that I would have to continue for at least another three years with a competitive car," Hamilton said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Race (582 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Pre-race (238 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Saturday (649 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Friday (820 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Thursday (458 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1